Heritage Highlights: Mennonite Farmers in Manitoba in 1875

In the summer of 1873 the government of Manitoba headed by Lieutenant-Governor Morris and Premier Henry J. Clarke gave a banquet to a small delegation from Russia. The members of the all-male delegation were Mennonites who were looking for suitable land for settlement. The Canadian west was still empty of people. Winnipeg, which was incorporated as a city that same year, had a population of 146, 1019 males and 448 females. As a sign of goodwill to the ethnic background of the delegates the German flag flew side by side with the Union Jack over the Government House, and the delegates were assured that Queen Victoria often spoke German to her children.

The delegation, accompanied by the Canadian government agent William Hespeler, had arrived in Winnipeg by traveling the distance from Moorhead, Minnesota, on a flat-bottomed freight and passenger steamer, the “International”. The reason the delegation was here at all was a new law in Russia introducing compulsory military service. As conscientious objectors the Mennonites were prepared to leave their Ukrainian homeland rather than have their young men serve in the army. At first it was anticipated that all Mennonites would leave Russia. When the Russian government in a conciliatory gesture offered them alternative forestry and medical service most of them decided to remain in their villages. But about 18,000 of the more conservative Mennonites were determined to leave. About half of them settled in the United States in Kansas and the bordering states, the other half coming to Manitoba. The first party of 65 Mennonite families came in July 1874. Almost 8,000 Mennonites arrived in the 1870’s and they settled on two “reservations” the government had set aside for them, one east and one west of the Red river. They settled in villages similar to those they had in Russia. The treeless and hostile Manitoba prairie which greeted the early immigrants was very similar to the fertile steppes they had left behind in the Ukraine. The efforts the immigrants put forth was much what they had done in their homeland. Their efforts were rewarded because the land is now recognized as the richest farming region in Manitoba. The soil and climate allow for an unusual diversity of crops, including cereal grains, corn, rapeseed (canola), potatoes, soy- beans, dill, onions, lentils, sugar beets, fruits, buckwheat, mint, sunflowers, canning peas, sweet corn, coriander, artichokes and beans. Each Mennonite village had not only homes and barns but also a church and a school. An elementary school was regarded as essential as a church, for the Anabaptist-Mennonite faith was grounded in Bible-reading. Moreover the new settlers had not gained their reputation as the best farmers of Europe for nothing. They brought with them not only their farming skill but also seed grains and farm machinery.

Excerpts from Manitoba and its Mennonites by Victor Peters and Winkler a Proud Heritage by Frank Brown.

