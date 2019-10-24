HERITAGE HIGHLIGHTS: Helping to build the Winkler Heritage Society

By Bruce Hildebrand

Jerry Hildebrand was born on January 10, 1929 in Friedensruh, near Winkler, to Bernhard and Helena Hildebrand. At age 15 he accepted the love and lordship of Jesus Christ, whom he followed faithfully for the rest of his days. Throughout his life, Jerry had great respect and reverence for God’s Word and read through the Bible many times. Jerry was a studious person and he memorized Scripture and poetry. He spoke English, German, Low German and Portuguese, and also was an avid student of New Testament Greek.

He graduated from Winkler Collegiate in 1948. There he met his sweetheart Marjorie Wiebe and they were married on August 21, 1952.

Jerry was a practical man who enjoyed building projects and yard work, making things straight, level, square and firm. He was also musical and loved singing hymns around a piano. He also taught himself to play the recorder and the guitar. Dad was careful with his money and enjoyed being generous, especially to missions and to persons in need. Jerry greeted all with enthusiasm and always enjoyed a good laugh; he was honest, trustworthy and faithful.

After high school Jerry was a teacher for a year before attending Tuxedo Normal School, where he graduated as valedictorian in 1951. After teaching for a few years, he decided to deepen his theological education in preparation for ministry, by completing a Bachelor of Theology degree at Mennonite Brethren Bible College.

He was ordained as an Evangelical Mennonite Missions Conference (EMMC) minister on June 26, 1955 and taught at Winkler Bible School 1958-1960.

In 1961 he and Marjorie and three of their children, left Canada for three terms of service, totaling 16 years, as missionaries to Brazil with the West Indies Mission. Their ministry included language study, evangelism and church planting, radio ministry and teaching.

Even while overseas he continued to study by “distance learning” and in 1966 received a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Manitoba. In 1976 the family moved back and settled in Winkler, where Jerry served as the EMMC Missions director until 1985. A lifelong learner and consummate student, at age 56, Jerry decided to pursue post graduate studies, securing a Master of Arts degree from Wheaton College Graduate School and a Doctorate of Missiology from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. They returned to Manitoba where he served as a professor at Steinbach Bible College from 1987-97.

Jerry was also a writer. After finishing his doctoral dissertation in 1997, he wrote a history of Steinbach Bible College, the history of the Winkler EMMC, and Exploring the Word: A Self-Help Manual of 21 Lessons on Bible Doctrine. He was a much loved speaker and teacher.

Following his teaching career, Jerry served as a volunteer with Mennonite Disaster Service after the Red River Flood of the Century. After that Dad and Mom volunteered with Mennonite Central Committee in Aylmer, Ontario, working with Low German speaking Mennonites from Mexico. When they returned to Winkler, Jerry served as associate pastor at the EMMC church. After his retirement in 2003, he continued to teach Bible classes and studies, he worked with the Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship and with Marjorie at the Winkler Heritage Society.

He volunteered with the Winkler Heritage Society until his sudden death at Winkler on 12 July 2016. During the 13 years he was a member of the WHS Board he served for some years as secretary and later also as chairman and as member of the Museum Committee.

A Tribute

By Dora Hildebrand on behalf of the Winkler Heritage Society

Jerry was a great asset to the work of the Winker Heritage Society especially in our early years. His quiet gentle ways were always an encouragement in his roles as secretary and chair of the Winkler Heritage Society and chair of the Winkler Heritage Museum. We will always look back at those memories with great appreciation of the community builder.

At the 2013 annual banquet Jerry Hildebrand, chairman of the Winker Heritage Society, spoke on the topic “The church that was cut in half.” By request his entire presentation was published in the WHS news letter Heritage Happenings.

