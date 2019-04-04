Heritage Highlights: Ben Horch - an early promoter of choral

By Marj Hildebrand – Benjamin Horch (19 November 1907-2 July 1992) was born in Freidorf, Russia, of Lutheran Pietist parents. The Horch family moved to Winnipeg, Canada, in 1909. They worshiped in the North End Mennonite Brethren Church where Benjamin became a member in 1926. The Horch family was a musical family and two of his brothers became professional musicians in Winnipeg. In 1932 he married Esther Hiebert. They had one daughter.

He began his teaching career as choral director and teacher of music theory at Winnipeg Bible Institute (7 years).

In 1934 be began a long career as Kurseleiter (choral clinician) for Mennonite churches in Canada.

He became well known for introducing new music to choirs and encouraging young musicians. For four years he studied at the Bible Institute of Los Angeles (BIOLA).

He returned to Manitoba where he directed music departments at Winkler Bible Institute (1943-44) and Mennonite Brethren Bible College, now Concord College (1944-55). During this time he founded and conducted the Mennonite Symphony Orchestra, and was an editor of the Mennonite Brethren Gesangbuch (1952).

In the mid-1950s he began working as a broadcaster in California and Manitoba, before becoming a music producer and consultant for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Winnipeg. During this time he commissioned the “Mennonite Piano Concerto”.

In 1943 Ben became chairman of the Music Department at the Winkler Bible School. He also conducted the local oratorio choir and orchestra in the high school.

