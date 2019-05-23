Heritage Highlights: Always the doctor

By David Penner – Dr. Cornelius W. Wiebe who passed away in July of 1999 at the age of 106, and was a long time doctor in Winkler, was my substitute teacher in the spring months of 1921 in Kane. He earned his way through medical school this way.

One day he took us kids into the basement of the school and let us look at his microscope. He dissected a fly and put the parts under the microscope and showed us how big the legs and feet looked. To me, a kid of eight, the feet looked like huge suction cups. Then he said, “Just look at that! First they go outside ad crawl around on the cow dung pile, and then they come in the house and crawl on the butter!” Well, that day when we got home from school, my mother had just finished churning butter, but somehow my appetite for fresh butter had disappeared.

By David Penner as written for the book, ”Kane – The Spirit Lives On… “ in 2000

The Winkler Heritage Society will host an open house and barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, June 8. The event takes place at the north end of the Southland Mall with the open house running from 10-4 and the barbecue from 11:30-1:30. Come out for a hotdog, chips and a drink for $5.