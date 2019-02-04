Heavenly Harvest wins country song of the year

Rosemary Siemens and the Sweet Sound Revival were honoured at Canada’s Gospel Music Awards, winning Country Song of the Year for “Heavenly Harvest”.

The song was written with Joe Beck and Bill Sprague for the Harvest for Kids World Record attempt in Winkler. The Ricky Skaggs band also played on that song.

Siemens said the awards show wasn’t even in her radar so when she won, it was even more exciting.

“It was a really, really nice surprise,” she said, adding she quickly got into contact with her co-writers. “I texted them right away. They were so excited.”

Siemens said the song was written specifically for the harvest.

“When you write something so specific you wonder if it will just be for that season,” she said. “To get this (award) it makes it even sweeter.”

The song was released as a single but will be on their next album coming out this summer or fall.

Siemens said she hopes the award also serves to highlight what Harvest for Kids does.

“It just sheds more light on the song, on the whole project, and I’m hoping it can help Harvest for Kids, getting that accolade,” she said.

Rosemary Siemens and the Sweet Sound Revival has also signed with a new agency out of New York City. “I’m really excited about that because it has been our goal to get into the U.S.,” she said.

Siemens said they performed at a showcase event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where they were approached by several different agencies.

That will lead to a tour in the fall. They will also be coming to Steinbach to take part in a fundraiser. Hosted by HavenGroup Foundation, they will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Steinbach EMC. Funds raised will go to the Rest Haven Nursing Home.

Fans will also want to watch for a new video release. The hymn In the Garden will be released on their You Tube channel in the coming weeks.