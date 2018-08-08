While producers from across southern Manitoba donated their time and equipment to make the Harvest for Kids happen, a local musician has given her talent to the cause.

Rosemary Siemens is the daughter of a Plum Coulee area producer. Both her father and brother operated combines in the event, and the land donated belongs to her uncle.

That prompted her to get involved, creating the event’s theme song “Heavenly Harvest” performing it as the benefit concert as Rosemary & The Sweet Sound Revival.

But it was a cruise ship performance that first exposed her to Children’s Camps International. “I was playing on a cruise ship and I had a friend who was running one of the camps in Belize,” she said. “I got off the cruise ship for a day and I spent the day with the kids… I saw what an impact it was making.”

Siemens said being part of this event was fantastic.

“It’s amazing to be here,” she said. “It was great to see so many people at the concert.”

People can purchase the song on iTunes under Rosemary & The Sweet Sound Revival “Heavenly Harvest”.

To watch the video go search for it on YouTube @RosemarySiemens.