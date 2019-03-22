Health Care Board wins P.W. Enns Award

A local charitable not-for-profit is being recognized for their work by the Winkler & District Chamber of Commerce.

The Winkler & District Health Care Board will be receiving the Not-for-Profit Award at the P.W. Enns Business Awards Gala on April 4.

The Winkler & District Health Care Board was formed in 1996 to promote and support health care services in Winkler and the surrounding area.

“It’s one of those organizations that has kind of worked behind the scenes,” former board member James Friesen said. “It’s not something that’s very publicly visible. This award means that it gets public recognition for the work it’s been doing in the background on significant issues like primary health care in the community. We’re excited about that.”

Friesen served on the Health Care Board for 9 years as CEO of Eden Health Care Services. When he retired from Eden, the board approached him to work toward meeting some of their objectives, which centre around reacting to population growth.

In the late 1990s, Winkler only had five physicians working in the area. “There was real concern about the population booming, how do we attract, recruit and retain doctors?” Friesen said. “That’s kind of been the pattern in the ensuing years.”

Now, 20 years later, Winkler has about 45 physicians.

Friesen said the board measures its success primarily through the C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre, the creation of which was a major accomplishment for the board. The regional not-for-profit supports and governs the clinic, which Friesen said ensure that community concerns are being heard.

Of course, with a rising population, the board is looking into what expansion will look like for the C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre.

“The clinic right now occupies over 27,000 square feet in the ALG [Professional] Centre,” Friesen said. “They’re running out of space. They’ve really committed to investing in this downtown location.”

Friesen said some of the board’s other priorities after listening to health care needs at the clinic are women’s health, mental health and addictions and teen health challenges.

Friesen said collaborations with Boundary Trails Health Centre and Agassiz Medical Centre in Morden (being renamed Menzies Medical Centre) help the board recognize that its mandate is being realized.

With the not-for-profit structure can come additional challenges for the board.

“Any expansion or building requires finances, so how do we leverage that to make it happen?” Friesen said. “We are looking at the investment of all levels of government to be able to make this go. Those are all pieces of capacity building that the board has to recognize going forward.”

“The board represents a structure that not every community has in place,” he added. “[The award] lets us highlight that, and hopefully we see the support of the community at an increased level.”

Friesen said the not-for-profit sector in the area consists of a lot of dynamic organizations. “It’s a generous community, the level of support between not-for-profits and for-profits is strong,” he said. “There’s a lot of creative energy that happens between those sectors. It’s not like a handout to not-for-profits, the work that not-for-profits do really enhances what businesses and the rest of the community is able to do.”