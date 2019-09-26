Hawks near end of preseason

The Pembina Valley Hawks U-18 Provincial League teams are coming close to wrapping up their preseasons as the girls powered through a tough weekend in Portage while the boys went 2-0 over the weekend.

The female Hawks were in Portage for the Central Plains Capital’s U-18 showcase where teams from all over the league, and even a province over, made the trip to take part in a preseason tournament. The girls started off the weekend with a 2-1 victory over the Yellowhead Chiefs Friday night. Saturday, the Hawks went up against the Rink Hockey Academy and fell 3-0 before Pembina Valley tied the Pilot Mound Buffaloes 2-2 in their second match of the day.

Four games in three days can take a toll on a player, and the fatigue glared in the girls’ Sunday match against the Winnipeg Ice. The Hawks only managed to get by the Ice defenders once and ended up losing the game to the Ice 9-1

The girls have a home and home series with the Balmoral Hall Blazers. The girls are in Morden at 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

The boys were busy over the weekend with preseason action as well and managed to come away with two victories.

The Hawks welcomed the Central Plains Capitals to Morden Saturday afternoon. Pembina Valley looked in fine shape taking down the Caps 7-4 on home ice.

Sunday’s contest was a little more difficult for the boys as they welcomed the Eastman Selects to Morden for a contest. The Hawks and Selects went the distance with the game even needing overtime to be solved. The Hawks ended up walking away the victors with a 2-1 OT victory.

The Manitoba U-18 Hockey League opens the regular season this weekend. The Hawks welcome the Norman Northstars for a back-to-back. Saturday the teams get going at 5:15 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 11:30 a.m. Both games are in Morden.