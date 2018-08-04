Harvest for Kids sets world record

A new Guinness World Record was set just south of Winkler, Aug. 4, when 303 combines harvested the same crop of winter wheat continuously for five minutes.

The world record attempt was a fundraiser for Children’s Camps International, and was anticipated to raise close to $5 million, enough to send 1 million kids to camp in developing countries.

The new record blows away the 2012 total of 244 combines set in Dalmeny, Saskatchewan, also a CCI fundraiser.

“That was just such a great feeling, sitting in that combine and realizing what all came together to make this happen,” driver and 2018 Record Harvest Coordinator George Klassen said. “It’s fantastic.”

Many were uncertain they’d achieve the event’s goal of 300 combines, but Klassen said he had faith. “I never doubted that we’d get there,” he said.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Philip Robertson was on hand to verify the record. He said it’s important that the guidelines are the same for anyone attempting this record.

“If they’re all collecting the crop for a full five minutes, and actively moving, we can accept all of the vehicles,” he said.

The event required an army of volunteers, sponsors and combine operators from across southern Manitoba. “What’s quite cool about this one is the way the communities have come together,” he said. “They’re all giving up their time, money, and effort for the cause. That’s why I love this job. I love seeing attempts like this come together.

CCI founder Ray Wieler said the original record was set in 2006 with 105 combines. That grew to 200 in 2010 and 244 in 2012. He admits they had second thoughts about trying to beat the record again.

“300 was a massive undertaking and there were some nights we kind of wondered what have we gotten ourselves into,” he said. “It’s one of those things that has never been done in the world before.”

Wieler said raising awareness and funds for Children’s Camps International is the real reason they do this.

“The Guinness World Record is nice to have but it’s not a big deal,” he said. “It’ll come and go we assume, somebody else will get it, but to have the satisfaction that people in our community are supporting us, that’s what makes the big difference.”

Country leader for CCI in India Antony Samy was on hand for the event and said he didn’t think it would be possible.

“This community and the people here, they have a great heart to come together for this cause,” he said.

Local R.M of Stanley councillor Pete Froese was one of the drivers, operating a 1997 9600 John Deere. He said he was there, not for the record but for the cause.

“It’s all for the kids and I hope we don’t lose focus on that,” he said.