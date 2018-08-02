Harvest for Kids ready for record attempt

With 300 combines expected to beat the Guinness World Record for most combines harvesting at the same time, and more than 20,000 people expected to attend, this is one event you don’t want to miss according to Dave Thiessen of Children’s Camps International.

“This is going to be incredible, and could be something you’ll never see again,” he said.

The Harvest takes place Aug. 4, but the day itself involves more than just the harvest.

Festivities actually begin Friday Aug. 3 with a benefit concert being hosted at Winkler’s Parkland Stage. Following 6 p.m. kids entertainment, Rosemary & The Sweet Sound Revival, Hunter Brothers and CCMA Award winning duo High Valley will take to the stage.

Saturday’s events, held on the field south of Winkler will include a farm show, kids entertainment, a $5 lunch on the field, world record harvest, official ceremony, and live auction of two Meridian Grainmax bins and three limited edition H4K Wooden Combines.

Dan Giesbrecht is in charge of logistics for the event. He was overseeing the development of parking, 18 people movers for shuttle rides to the field from locations in Winkler and the closure of roads including Hwy. 32 from Winkler to Schanzenfeld the day of the event.

He said swaths will be tailored to combines in attendance, including a vintage section that will require narrower swaths.

The funds raised will be for Children’s Camps International which hopes to raise enough money to send 1 million kids to camp.

Children’s Camps International (CCI) seeks opportunities in the developing world to partner together with local leaders, equipping them to reach their communities. Churches and other individuals host camp programs in order to reach the children in their community, where they have the opportunity to learn Christian values, play, and be loved. Children experience a week camp program, followed by a weekly follow-up program for one year. To date, 1.8 million children and their families have been positively impacted by this initiative.

CCI has set a world record before. The previous GUINNESS WORLD RECORD® achievement was set by a similar Harvest for Kids project put on by CCI in Dalmeny, Saskatchewan in 2012. 20,000 community members heard and felt a resounding rumble of 244 combines on one field, harvesting consecutively for five minutes.

Once again the Canadian agricultural community has an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children across the globe.

“This harvest is a massive opportunity for us to show a global audience the generosity of the broader Canadian community,” said Dave Thiessen, National Director of CCI Harvest for Kids. “It’s bigger than all of us.”

For more information, direct emails to info@ccicamps.com or visit the website at CCIcamps.com. For more information about the harvest event, visit harvestforkids.com.