Harvest Festival announces headliners

The Winkler Harvest Festival unveiled their headliners for the three day festival running Aug. 9-11.

This year the festival will welcome tribute artist The Bruno Mars Experience, Canadian Country sensation Madeline Merlo and Grammy award winning Christian Rock band Switchfoot.

The Bruno Mars Experience takes the stage Friday, Aug. 9.

“Ajay is the embodiment of Bruno’s style and swagger. He is an incredible vocalist and showman bringing big concert experiences to you. The Bruno Mars Experience showcases Mars’ musical career performing all of the hit songs you know and love,” a press release stated.

Madeline Merlo, hailing from Maple Ridge, B.C. takes the stage Saturday, Aug. 10.

A CCMA Award and two-time BCCMA Award winning artist she has had five top 15 singles.

“She is currently collaborating with some of the biggest names in country on new music, continuing to live up to Spotify’s prediction that she will be one of the biggest rising stars to watch,” the press release stated. “After the initial success of her hit “Honey Jack,” Merlo opened for country royalty Keith Urban, and she has since toured with heavyweights Paul Brandt, and Dean Brody on his epic Beautiful Freak show Tour, and recently returned from touring with Tim Hicks on his Get Loud tour.”

Switchfoot headlines the Sunday night stage, on Aug. 11.

After 10 albums, multiple hit singles, millions of records sold, a Grammy Award and 20 years of touring, in late 2017, Switchfoot put the brakes on.

“The successful release and tour for their most recent album, Where The Light Shines Through had concluded, and the San Diego-based quintet decided to take a long deserved, much needed hiatus,” the release said. “Their goals? To think on difficult, important questions about the band and themselves personally, including: “Why are we doing this?”

The answers weren’t long in coming and are musically evident in the 14 remarkable songs that make up Native Tongue, a creative juggernaut spawned by singer Jon Foreman’s realization that the answer to “why?” was to “pursue joy.”

Joy became the paramount goal in his life and music. “Joy is an incredible motivator,” says Jon: “It’s only to be found in the moment, not in the past or future. That’s what music is to us: The ever-present joy of the ever-present now.”

For more information go to winklerharvestfestival.com.