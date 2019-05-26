GVC YIP students give out grants

Students from Garden Valley Collegiate’s Youth in Philanthropy program gave three grants totalling over $1,600 in a celebration May 16.

The group raised more than $2,000 throughout the year but because they only received three applications, they were able to honour each request. The remaining money will go into the grant account for next year.

Salem Home accepted a grant of $620 for the purchase of a Dot Spindle Match Game.

Central Station accepted $500 which they will use to purchase a play structure for children who attend their programs.

The Winkler Family Resource Centre will use their $500 grant to fund a program called Toddler Shenanigans.

Instructor Amy Warms said this year they were able to satisfy all requests, adding that’s not normal.

“Last year we received requests for almost twice as much money as we had to give, so there was significantly more debate over how to distribute the money,” she said. “In the end, we mostly chose organizations or activities that impacted young people or would have a community wide effect. We hope that next year we will receive more requests so we can support more community causes.”

Members of YIP gave a presentation before the grants were distributed.

They shared that their goal is to serve others and give back to the community through education, volunteering and fundraising.

To do that, they spent time educating themselves about the needs locally and beyond, visiting Central Station and attending the We Day event in Winnipeg.

This year they also coordinated GVC’s Samaritan’s Purse Shoeboxes collection, raised awareness about Mental Health by having a “Wear Purple Day” and organized a “We are Silent Day, where YIP students were silent for a day to raise awareness about others who don’t have a voice, (such as girls who can’t go to school, refugees, victims of violence).

They also volunteered at the Winkler Community Foundation’s Citizen of the Year banquet, the Thanks for Giving Run, and the Winkler Food Cupboard after the GVC Food Drive.

Throughout the year, they sold various items in the zone such as student price cards, jewelry and candygrams. They raked leaves for donations, hosted Paint Night and will participate in the GVC Walk for Water event to build a well in Africa.

Emily B. expressed thanks for the support.

“Thank you to all of you for supporting these many Youth in Philanthropy projects over the course of the year,” she said. “If you would like to be part of this amazing group, we welcome you to join us next year.”