GVC students Walk for Water

A group of Garden Valley Collegiate students raised funds to provide clean water and help break the poverty cycle across the world.

Living WELL organization members Allyson Klassen, Lydia Ntangano and Shalyssa Hildebrand helped organize the event which saw students walk from GVC to the Winkler Fire Hall, fill 4 litre jugs with water and bring them back to the school. They then repeated the walk totalling nearly 6.5 kms.

Allyson Klassen said the idea started with Youth in Philanthropy, but became a project for their business class after YIP ran out of time.

She said the fundraiser is about more than providing water. Klassen explained they were told about a girl who used her days walking to get water for her family, which also meant she couldn’t go to school.

“It’s about education and how we can break the poverty cycle,” she said. “We’re hoping with the money we raise that we can donate it and then there will be communities where water is provided and girls can start going to school and education can flourish.”

The funds will be distributed through the We organization to provide clean water.

Lydia Ntangano said every participant did fundraising. “In order to walk with us we asked them to collect $50 or more in pledges,” she said, adding they raised $1,500.

Shalyssa Hildebrand said they were pleased and surprised with the result.

“I think it went a lot better than expected, especially because (with) our initial fundraising we expected to get $500 and we tripled that already,” she said. “It just went really smoothly.”

The WE organization estimates that just $25 will give a person clean water for life. That means students provided clean water for life to 60 people.

– with files from Shayna Rempel