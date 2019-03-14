GVC students compete in Skillz Competition

March 14, 2019

Emma Giesbrecht and Priscilla Knelsen were one of the teams in the Clothing and Design section of the 2019 Garden Valley Collegiate Skillz competition. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

The annual Skillz competition put GVC students to the test in various categories such as business, clothing & design, cyber security, digital film making, digital photography, and food & nutrition. Challenges included promoting a new pop-up store, making creations from an old sweater, producing a commercial for a local business, creating advertisements, preparing a three course meal with a mystery ingredient and securing and defending a Windows 10 operating system.
Winners of the events included:
Food & Nutrition: Ally Klassen, Daniel Marx, Kenneth Valdez, Esther Heinrichs.
Business: Seth Friesen, Nathaniel Fedack, Emily Bueckert.
Clothing & Design: Becky Scheling & Briana Loewen
Cyber Security: Lucas Loewen
Digital Film: Emmet Janzen, Reagan Schmidt
Digital Photography: Brennan Kezema.

GVC Skillz Competition 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

Brennan Kezema accepts his photography award from Darren Crane. (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

Emily Bueckert, Seth Friesen, Nathaniel Fedack with Susana Hawyrsko and Rhonda Kezema. (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

GVC Skillz Competition 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

Serena Peters, in the Food & Nutrition challenge, keeps her team on track. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

