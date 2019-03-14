GVC students compete in Skillz Competition

The annual Skillz competition put GVC students to the test in various categories such as business, clothing & design, cyber security, digital film making, digital photography, and food & nutrition. Challenges included promoting a new pop-up store, making creations from an old sweater, producing a commercial for a local business, creating advertisements, preparing a three course meal with a mystery ingredient and securing and defending a Windows 10 operating system.

Winners of the events included:

Food & Nutrition: Ally Klassen, Daniel Marx, Kenneth Valdez, Esther Heinrichs.

Business: Seth Friesen, Nathaniel Fedack, Emily Bueckert.

Clothing & Design: Becky Scheling & Briana Loewen

Cyber Security: Lucas Loewen

Digital Film: Emmet Janzen, Reagan Schmidt

Digital Photography: Brennan Kezema.