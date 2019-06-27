GVC presents athletic awards

Quinn Hamilton and Tom Friesen were named the Female and Male Athletes of the Year for Garden Valley Collegiate.

The school hosted their annual athletic awards June 13, honouring individuals and teams for their performance throughout the year.

In addition to team awards, senior varsity athletes Quinn Hamilton and Tom Friesen were honoured, Junior Varsity athletes of the year were Mike Heppner and Tatiana Dyck. The coaches award was presented to Peter Enns.

Senior Female varsity award winner Quinn Hamilton said winning the award was a great honour.

“I’m really excited that I was honoured with it,” she said. “I’ve worked really hard, had a lot of fun with my teammates for the past four years.”

Hamilton said sports has been basically her whole life from very young.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I’ve been involved in volleyball, basketball, fastball, badminton and track throughout my high school years. It means a lot to be recognized for something I spend so much time doing.”

A highlight this year comes from the diamond, winning zones in Fastball.

“The team dynamic was just awesome,” she said. “We all worked well together. We had so much fun. If I could go back and redo that experience over and over I totally would.

The Grade 12 student will be pursuing an education degree this fall.

The male senior varsity athlete of the year was Grade 11 student Tom Friesen.

“It’s nice to get the award,” he said. “I guess it shows the effort I put in.”

As an athlete, Friesen stretched this year, taking part in cross country. “Normally I just do volleyball and badminton,” he said.

Friesen said he loves playing sports. “It’s a really nice way to connect with and make new friends,” he said.

Road trips can make for great memories and for Friesen it was the badminton provincials in Thompson that stand out.

“That was lots of fun,” he said

Athletic Director and Vice-Principal Brendan Neufeld said the year was filled with highlights thanks to the willingness of students to get involved.

“We have so many multisport athletes and I think that’s special and it’s something we need for us to compete against the schools in the zone and around the province,” he said. “We need our athletes playing more than just one sport and so many do that… it’s a great group of athletes and a wonderful group of coaches.”

Having a strong athletic program is important. “It’s really the heartbeat of the school,” he said. “The athletic program does play a key role.”

At GVC, Neufeld said there is great support for sport. “The fans are tremendous,” he said of Zodiac Nation. “They’re out supporting our teams here in our gym and travelling on the road as well.”