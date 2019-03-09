GVC picks up Zone IV awards

Garden Valley Collegiate coaching staff, a local goaltender and a Morden referee were among those honoured with the 2018/19 Zone IV Hockey awards.

The GVC Zodiacs coaching staff were honoured as the coaching staff of the year.

The coaching crew took a team that finished eighth in 2018, getting swept by the W.C. Miller Aces in the first round of last year’s playoffs to a contender.

This season the Zodiacs finished third with a 16-8-2 record for 34 points.

They were a force to contend with in the playoffs, finally losing in the championship final Feb. 28 to the first place Morris Mavericks.

Zodiacs goalie Logan Enns received the top goaltender award.He finished third in the statistics for GAA at 2.48 behind Mavericks Ryan Coulombe (1.31) and Sean Penner (1.61), and third in save percentage at .922 behind Penner (.933) and Coulombe (.927).

However Enns made 364 saves on the season, far more than his Morris counterparts. (The leader in saves was the W.C. Miller Aces goalie, Ryan Geirnaert who made 616 stops during the season.

Enns also posted an 8-2-1-1 record with 752 minutes played.

Morden referee Shane Froebe was named the official of the year.

Awards

• MVP – Justin Keck, Morris Mavericks

• Top Scorer – Wyatt Cobb – Pembina Tigers

• Top goalie – Logan Enns, Garden Valley Zodiacs

• Top Defensive Team – Morris Mavericks

• Charlie Maykut Fair Play Award – Carman Cougars

• Lloyd C. Orchard Most Sportsmanlike Player – Daniel Isaak, Morris Mavericks

• Lew Mueller Defenseman of the Year – Dylan McLaren, Carman Cougars

• Official of the Year – Shane Froebe

• Coaching staff of the Year – Garden Valley Zodiacs.