GVC curlers win zone championship

The Garden Valley Collegiate boys curling team are off to provincials after winning the zone title in a Morris tournament, Jan. 18-19.

The GVC rink, skipped by Reece Hamm defeated Team Titchkosky of Morden Collegiate in the final.

The Winkler team includes skip Reece Hamm, Third John Trinke, Second Brennan Kezema and Lead Trevor Heide.

Ross Derksen coaches the team and said they played well throughout zones, finishing with a 5-1 record.

“They had a very strong day on Friday, winning the A side of the event with three straight wins,” he said.

In their first meeting with Morden things didn’t to as well as they liked.

After dropping the B final to Morden, they had to play them again in the A-B Final for the banner.

“It was a very tight game,” Derksen said. “The Zodiacs managed to squeak it out in an extra end.

This is the second straight zone championship for this team. Last season they finished as finalists at the MHSAA Provincials.

Derksen said the team was confident this year, but knew nothing was guaranteed.

“With the success of last year the expectations were pretty high this season, but the boys also knew that the competition in this zone is very tough,” he said. “They had a very tight final with Morden last year and ended up playing them three times this past weekend. Morden is a strong team, who earned a wildcard to the provincials last year, so the boys knew they would have to play well.”

Derksen said he has seen the team continue to get better, adding work ethic is a major part of their success.

“The teams improves every year due to the commitment that they put into the game,” he said. “Three of the boys play competitively in the U21 & U18 circuits, so they spend a lot of time on the ice.”

The boys are heading to the High School Provincials in Somerset, Feb. 21-23. Derksen said he wants them to get the most out of it.

“The goal for provincials will be to stay calm and enjoy the experience,” he said. “If the boys are confident and work as a team, they will give themselves an opportunity to be successful.”

The girls zones champions this year were the W.C. Miller team from Altona.