GVC celebrates Big Day to end the year

As the school year winds down, Garden Valley Collegiate (GVC) students took over the Winkler Parkland main stage for the Big Day Celebration on June 14th.

Students were able to get Henna tattoos, race through an inflatable obstacle course, dunk their friends in a dunk tank and had the opportunity to win some major prizes.

Rylan Thomas and Peter Enns, the 2019 and 2020 school Presidents, helped plan the event and made sure everything was in running order.

“Well, you got to make sure you get all the right food, and enough food,” Thomas said.

Enns said the Ed Sheeran tickets are “probably the major highlight” of the year.

The highlight of the event for teacher Tom Friesen was simple. “Seeing the kids come up with ideas and follow through on the planning process,” he said.

Planning for the Big Day is solely up to the student council .

“Next year we want to put it in front of GVC, so if we could make that happen that would be great,” said Enns.