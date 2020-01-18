Great end to 2019 for Plum Coulee 4-H Club

This year in the Plum Coulee 4-H club, there are 6 amazing leaders that make the time so much fun!

We had our Registration September 26, at the Plum Coulee School and had 16 members sign up. The members break into smaller groups to learn new skills. These include small animals, cake decorating, sewing, camping and survival skills and more. On the executive, there is Wade Penner as President, Callie Thiessen as Vice President, Koen Thiessen as Secretary, Raya Thiessen as treasurer, Jayna Rempel as News Reporter and Orrin Regier as E-zine scanner. Claire Regier, Callie Thiessen, and Bailey Legault do great work for the club as the Social Committee.

In November, the club was invited to join other clubs in the Red River Region for a day at the Fun, Food, and Discovery Center by Glenlea. The members had a tour of the dairy barn, made ice cream and got to eat it!!

On December 12, 2019, we had our first Christmas Party. It was well attended and fun was had by all!

This last summer we were excited to join in the celebration at the Annual Plum Coulee Parade for the first time. Handing candy out was a way for the club to give back to the community.

Special thanks to FCC for the grant they gave to the club this year. Also, thank you to Peavey Mart for the opportunity to raise funds in August and to the Pembina Valley Humane Society for welcoming two of the groups to their facility for a tour. The members have had so much fun this year and hope to have even more fun in the New Year.