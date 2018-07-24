Global Leadership Summit coming to EMC

Winkler is set to host leaders from all across the province.

The Global Leadership Summit is taking place at Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Winkler on October 18-19.

Winkler is a satellite location, as the live event happens in Chicago.

According to a news release, “the Leadership Summit is an event unline any other. It is an annual world-class leadership event that is both inspiring and practical.”

The event focuses on improving leaders’ ability to manage, lead by example, and motivate employees. Sherry Janzen, CEO of Salem Home says the Summit’s impact is great.

“THe changes we have made, they may be sutble, but have such an impact on how managers interact with staff,” she said.

“It challenges you to think differently about leadership and some of the things you can do differently.”

The Summit combines business and faith perspectives, with guest speakers such as Erwin McManus, founder of Mosaic and Craig Groeschel, senior pastor at Life.Church.

“It’s amazing that even if it is a pastor that’s speaking, how much you can get out of it that you can use in business,” said Janzen.

Janzen admits that she was not sure if the event was for her the first time she attended.

“The first two sessions I’m going ‘oh, this is a Baptist convention. I’m not so sure I want to be here.,’” she said. “Just give it a chance, because you don’t know what’s going to come out of it.”

“You have to have an attitude of learning.”

“You have two days where you stop and you think about what your job is or the people you work with… but it also feeds your soul.”

Janzen says this will be great for leaders, but anyone who is interested should attend.

“Regardless of where you are in life, I encourage you to come. It’s an investment in yourself. It’s an investment in those around you because of how you’re going to respond.”

Dave Guenther, pastor at Lighthouse Church also expressed encouragement for people in the community to attend.

“The hunger for growth with our leadership has really driven our participation,” he said.

“We want to spread this to businesses and other churches, and anyone who feels they can interact with other people better.”

Guenther did say there is a capacity limit.

“The capacity of the building.”

In other words, there is room for everyone. Head to growingleadership.com/summit for more information and to register.