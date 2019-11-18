Giving Challenge exceeds goal

The Winkler Community Fundation raised $50,236 for the community fund during the 24-Hour Giving Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 16, surpassing their goal.

Winkler Community Foundation Board members and staff were set up at Winkler Coop grocery store as well as Canadian Tire to talk about the Winkler Community Foundation and collect donations.

“This year’s challenge was a great success for community foundations across the province,” they said in a press release. “Gifts made to the Winkler Community Foundation, which stays here in Winkler, was stretched by The Winnipeg Foundation, the Manitoba government, The City of Winkler, Access Credit Union, Kroeker Farms, ProTec, Goldenwest Radio, Winkler Concrete, Southern Potato, Elias Woodwork, Triple E and Winkler Auto Dealers.”

This money allows the Winkler Community Foundation to help in a variety of areas.

From play structure projects, assisting the food cupboard, youth and senior projects and programs, to heritage, the arts and recreation, you can be confident your gift will have lasting impact in Winkler,” they said. “Thank you for your help in making this fundraising drive a success.”