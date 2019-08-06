Get ready for Winkler Harvest Festival

The Winkler Harvest Festival is approaching and once again the popular three day event offers something for everyone.

The free event runs Aug. 9-11 and includes entertainment for kids and adults, including cultural events, sporting events, a parade, free pancake breakfast and community worship.

This year a purchase of a midway bracelet will also grant you access to the Winkler Aquatic Centre. Free Wifi is available on the festival grounds and there is plenty to enjoy at food and display vendors.

Kids entertainment takes place at the Kid’s Activity Tent featuring carnival games and prizes for children 10 and under. Also, make sure to check out the Crocus Petting Zoo. The Teakle Family Circus takes place on Saturday and juggler/magician Mr. Richards will be walking around the grounds. Safari Jeff will be back with his live animal displays and show. Ultimate Gaming takes place at the Culture Barn.

The Cultural stage will host various events throughout the weekend including Dr. Von Houligan, Wylde Days, Fabuki Daiko, Jason Lepine & Guest, Bolero Dance, Fun & Fire, Evan’s Coffie African, Island Breeze, Noela Yemal Argentina, Cafe Latina Latin America and Zeljeznicar Zagreb Croatia.

Musical entertainment includes Paul Bergman, Pop Vegas and the Bruno Mars Experience on Friday, BrothersKeep, Past the Perimeter, and Madeline Merlo on Saturday, and The Color and Switchfoot on Sunday.

Beach Volleyball at the 15th St. court and a Cross Fit Competition located between the pool and arena will also be part of the fun.

The festival concludes with a fireworks show that’s supported by FB Industries, Triple E and Lode King at 10 p.m. at the main stage.

Additional events include a Winkler Flying Club Fly-in Breakfast on Sunday morning, and Shine in the Shade, a car show at the Winkler Park Sunday afternoon presented by Border Hills Car Club.

For more information go to winklerharvestfestival.com or find them on Facebook.