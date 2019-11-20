Genocide survivor speaks on forgiveness

A Rwandan genocide survivor was in Winkler earlier this month, to share his message of survival, hope and forgiveness.

Speaking at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Eric Irivuzumugabe spoke about the 1994 genocide in which over 1 million people were killed in 100 days.

He lost more than 100 family members in the event, one he escaped by hiding in the tops of Cypress trees with no food or water for 15 days at the age of 16.

But it’s not that horrible time that he wants to leave people with, but rather the journey of forgiveness he went on next, something he said was due to becoming a born again Christian.

Four years after the genocide, Eric was first drawn to church, hearing the sounds of a choir that brought him in.

‘“I was not interested in the church,” he said. “I was just there because of the singers who were singing their beautiful songs.”

He recalls judging the pastor. “How can people talk about God after the genocide,” he wondered. “I was feeling like God does not really exist.”

Everything changed in another visit when the preacher was talking about the “hopeless”.

“I was feeling like he was just preaching about me,” he said. “I became emotional about what he was speaking about.” I was crying, my eyes (had) many tears because of what he was preaching about the hopeless person.”

But it wasn’t until he said God answered him, that he began to reconcile His existence and the genocide.

“You asked me if I exist,” he said he heard. “I existed before the genocide, during the genocide, after the genocide. The problem is that when I spoke to my people that were organizing the genocide, they wouldn’t listen to me. That’s why you have to forgive them. If you don’t forgive them, there is no difference between you and your enemies.”

Forgiveness didn’t happen overnight, but was a long process for Eric. But the future became clearer as he went through the process.

“When you have those kind of enemies it’s not easy to think about your future,” he said. “You can even lose your future through thinking about your enemies.”

Travelling around the world and teaching others about forgiveness has become his “burden and calling”, and Eric said he wants people to know that Rwanda is improving both economically and in other positive ways.

He’s since published two books, one called My Father, Maker of the Trees which tells his story, and another for those raising children post genocide.

He also created Humura Ministries which promotes education/health for the people in Rwanda including orphans and widows. He recently worked with Dr. Randy Goossen in putting on a post-trauma/resilience conference in Rwanda.

He feels his central message rings true, even halfway across the world from his homeland.

“I don’t know what is your challenge today, but forgiveness and reconciliation is something that’s needed everywhere,” he said.