Genesis House receives funding for women’s empowerment project

Genesis House will be receiving a grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Women and Gender Equality Canada to engage women under thirty, newcomer women, and women with a disability to share their viewpoints and concerns.

“Often these populations of women are absent in the forums where decisions are being made,” says Angela Braun, executive director of Genesis House. “This project will help the participants understand how valuable their participation is, how they can begin to engage in board work, attendance at council meetings, writing letters of concern to council, or running for council. It will provide opportunity to build understanding and capacity in how to connect to the big picture and find their voice in society.”

The empowerment project, named Towards Parity – Women Speaking Up, will focus on three areas; speak out… of your experience and knowledge, speak up… for what’s right, and speak into… the systems of power.

Genesis House will host five lunch and learns beginning Jan. 23, on topics determined by a committee made up of stakeholders that reflect the demographic of the women guiding this project. The topic for the launch of the project later this month is feminism – what does it really mean? Followed by self-confidence on Feb. 20, overcoming obstacles March 19, advocacy April 16, and ending with equal voice May 21.

There is no charge for attending the lunch and learns but registration is required as space is limited. Women can register by calling the Winkler Chamber of Commerce at 204-325-9758. Special needs such as transportation and childcare are also covered through this grant.

“We believe that it is important that women’s voices are heard on all topics and issues so that decisions can be made with their input,” Braun says. “The message this project is sending is that women’s voices are important, valuable and welcome.”

The project is supported in partnership with the City of Winkler and funded in part by Women and Gender Equality Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. For more information about the project please call 204-325-9957 ext. 2222.

South Central Committee on Family Violence Inc. (Genesis House) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a confidential service, which includes a shelter for abused women and their children, supportive residential and non-residential programs and prevention through public education to empower women and their children to make informed choices. In the 2018/2019 Genesis House provided shelter to 48 women and 36 children.

The volunteer board is comprised of six dedicated members that include Melanie Ballard, Marlin Froese, Cheryl Digby, Janessa Unrau, Karen Tjaden and Mallory Penner.