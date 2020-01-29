Genesis House planning International Women’s Day events

Join Genesis House on March 8, as the South Central region celebrates Women’s Day with an afternoon of fun and inspiration in Winkler. The celebration will include speakers Wilma Derksen and her daughter Odia Reimer, who will be speaking about their experience of trauma and resilience. The event will also feature two monologues by the group Sarasvati of Winnipeg. Desserts and coffee will be provided by many local bakers. The event takes place March 8 at 2 p.m. at the The Bunker Youth Ministry in Winkler, 545 Industrial Drive. Tickets are $15 and are available on Evenbrite until March 3.

Also to mark International Women’s Day, an 80s themed quiz night will take place March 12 hosted by Manitoba’s own original quizmasters Robin and Maria Allan of Stonewall. The evening consists of a variety of trivia including some visual and musical quizzes, as well as current affairs and this event will feature a special quiz in the theme of feminism.

Participants are invited to make the most of the event by dressing up in their favorite 80s garb with prizes for the best dressed team and for top score. The event takes place March 12, at 7 p.m. at the Access Event Centre in Morden. Registration is $20 per person and the deadline to register is March 10 on Eventbrite.

The first International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911 and the success of the event exceeded all expectations. In 1977 the United Nations adopted a resolution inviting countries to dedicate one day to celebrate the rights of women and international peace. Over the years, International Women’s Day grew and evolved into a celebration that stretched over a week. This year in Canada, the International Women’s Day theme is We are Generation Equality.

South Central Committee on Family Violence Inc. (Genesis House) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a confidential service, which includes a shelter for abused women and their children, supportive residential and non-residential programs and prevention through public education to empower women and their children to make informed choices. In the 2018/2019 fiscal year Genesis House provided shelter to 48 women and 36 children.