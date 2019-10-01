Gateway Resources celebrates

Gateway Resources hosted a 50th anniversary celebration Sept. 18, offering a barbecue lunch and tours to interested parties.

A charitable, non-profit organization, Gateway Resources formed in 2002 with the merger of two agencies: The Valley Rehab Centre and The Association for Community Living (ACL) Winkler/Morden.

It was 50 years since Valley Rehab began in Winkler thanks to Dr. C.W. Wiebe and a group of parents who had children with intellectual disabilities.

That history is something that should be honoured according to CEO Kim Nelson and Board Chair Brian Derksen.

“Gateway is so grateful for the foundation that they started so that we were able to continue to build and grow,” Nelson said.

Gateway Resources provides services and programs for adults living with an intellectual disability in Winkler, Morden, and the surrounding area.

They strive to be an agency of choice by focusing on the emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of each individual and provide a wide range of supports.

Their vision is explained on their website: “To maximize the growth and development of adults living with an intellectual disability thereby empowering them to live full and productive lives both at work and within their community.”

The mission statement also reflects that vision: “To meet the needs of adults living with an intellectual disability in Winkler, Morden, and the surrounding area; to provide an environment in which participants and residents can become valued members of their community through integration; to provide opportunities for adults living with an intellectual disability to live, work, and have recreational options within their community.

It’s a vision that remains similar to the founder’s.

“It’s interesting to see what it’s come from and that original vision and plan for the organization and how it’s expanded, but at the same time still that focus on being part of the community, and how can we empower and build into people’s lives,” Derksen said.

Including full time, part time and casual, Gateway Resources employs 192 people, while offering residential services to many more.

While residential services are offered in Winkler and Morden, Nelson said those attending day programs come from much farther away including, Carman, Plum Coulee, Miami and Altamont.

Nelson said when someone expresses an interest, they meet to figure out how they can help. “We look at what their goals are and the services we offer,” she said.

Verna Towarnicki shared historical anecdotes with the crowd in attendance. She started at what was then Valley Rehab to fill in for someone on holidays, and ended up staying for 34 years.

She shared fond memories of the Valley Rehab Ladies Auxiliary, and President Tina Friesen, who has since died. It was Tina’s mission to ensure birthday parties were hosted monthly. Members of local churches came to serve. “She wanted birthday people to know that they were special, and she certainly made them special,” Towarnicki said.

Dr. C.W. Wiebe made regular visits to see how things were going. “He was in his 90’s at the time and still was concerned about Valley Rehab,” she said. “His mission was to find meaningful employment for intellectually challenged adults.”

Over the years Towarnicki saw lots of programs teaching participants things like cooking, packaging, creating rubber mats, building pallets and crates or operating gardens.

“I have seen many additions and buildings come up on this piece of land,” she said.

She saw the rise of recycling when Winkler first contracted with the organization, and then later when 12 other towns began sending their recycling this way.

But it’s the people she’s worked with that make the memories.

“It has been a privilege to walk alongside men and women of faith striving to develop this organization,” she said. “There have been many dedicated and caring board members working for the wellbeing of Gateway Resources. It has been very rewarding.”