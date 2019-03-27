Gateway Resources buys Clay Owl

Clay Owl has been sold to Gateway Resources. Owner Corrie Kehler announced the sale effective April 1, along with Gateway Resources CEO Kimberly Nelson in a press release.

The release stated that Gateway Resources is expanding their services to offer a Social Enterprise Opportunity for adults living with an intellectual disability in our community. “This opportunity will allow individuals we work with to gain further job skills and assist them in their training,” they said.

Through Gateway Resources Day Program, they have been providing a variety of work and skill development opportunities, giving people on the job training which decreases barriers for people who live with disabilities in the community. Gainful and meaningful employment can be anything from a couple of hours a day, one morning a week or anything else they can think of.

“Expanding our services enables us to provide our supported individuals with additional opportunities to be part of the larger community,” the press release continued. “This is an amazing opportunity for Gateway Resources to continue to offer additional services to the individuals we support.”

Clay Owl is well known in the community and surrounding area. In the span of six plus years they have had customers from Winkler and surrounding communities and as far as Emerson, Crystal City and Winnipeg.

They have programs that run consistently with groups from Emerson Rec. Centre, Morden Rec. Centre, Northland Childcare Centre, Winkler Community Choices, Bella’s Castle, Carman & Morden YFC etc. They also have a large client base that returns regularly to paint with family and friends.

Many have made it a tradition to paint Christmas ornaments, some for the entire six years they’ve been open. In addition to this they continue to regularly have people painting for the first time. They also added events such as “Paint Me a Story” or “Paint Me a Movie” which have been well loved in the community.

The hours for Clay Owl will remain the same at this time and they are encouraging people to use any gift cards they have as soon as possible. Cards will be accepted until the end of June.