Garden Valley School Division sees decrease in provincial funding for 2020/21 year

On Jan. 30, Kelvin Goertzen, Manitoba’s Minister of Education, announced an increase of $6.6M in provincial funding for public education for the 2020/21 school year.

“The announcement will result in an estimated reduction of $114,000 or about 0.4 per cent less than current funding levels for Garden Valley,” says the School Division per a release. “School boards have again been requested to cap any increases in education property taxes at 2 per cent for the 2020-2021 school year and continue to reduce administrative costs.”

The Province of Manitoba currently supports about 68 per cent of the cost of educating a student within the Garden Valley School Division, while the remaining 32 per cent is provided primarily by local property taxes.

The GVSD board of trustees has scheduled a budget consultation meeting on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Pine Ridge Elementary School in Winkler. The general public is invited to attend and engage the school board in budget planning discussions.

The board will approve the 2020 special levy at its meeting on March 10 and submit the approved 2020/2021 school division budget by March 31, 2020.