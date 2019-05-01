Garage sale boosts Habitat for Humanity

A garage sale in the Southland Mall parking lot April 27 was a success according to the Winkler-Morden Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

The first ever event had great turnout and board member Christina Falk said they also had a large group of volunteers that committed many hours to make it happen.

“We are so thankful for all those who showed up to help in pricing beforehand, and in helping throughout the day,” she said. “This sale really reflected what we are all about at Habitat – bringing community together.”

Funds came in from the sale and in their playhouse raffle.

“We made roughly $2,471 at the sale, as well as $600 in playhouse raffle ticket sales, and as well, the money we will be receiving from the items sent to Restore,” she said. “It was a successful day for us.”

As fundraising continues Falk said it’s still tough to say exactly how close they are to their goal.

That’s because they need to figure out what the value of “gifts in kind” that have been offered by local businesses.

“The final house design is finished and has been approved by Habitat Manitoba, and we are currently working hard to meet with local businesses who have offered Gifts In Kind (things like windows, flooring, electrical, etc),” she said. “Once we have been able to determine what each of these GIK’s is worth, we will know how close we are to our goal.”

The group still hopes to begin construction by early fall.

Falk said people in the community have been extremely generous over the last year to help them get up and running.

“We have raised a lot of money, but it takes a lot of money to build a house,” she said. “We also have certain financial donations that have been designated specifically for the Morden house, such as the $50,000 grant from the Morden Thrift Store, and we would like to honour those wishes.”

The organization wants to be building in both Morden and Winkler as soon as possible.

“We would also like people to remember that we want to build our first house in Morden as soon as possible, so even if we find out we are at our goal for the Winkler house, we will still be needing to bring in funds to start the Morden build,” she said.