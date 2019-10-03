Gallery adds instructor to staff

Winkler Arts & Culture has added a part time arts instructor and administrative assistant to their staff.

Jennifer Penner has been selected for the two roles.

She said she’s excited to share her passion for art with others.

“My goal is to bring in a variety of classes on mediums we have not provided yet,” she said. “This fall we are offering classes on cartooning for ages 11-16 and mixed media classes for ages 8-11.”

There is other programming planned as well. “We also have a variety of classes and workshops for adults,” she said. “All of our programming information and registration can be found online at winklerarts.com.”

Executive Director Wendy Klassen said she’s looking forward to seeing what Jennifer will bring to the organization.

“We’ve needed this for a while already and so it’s exciting to have it come to fruition,” she said. “Having an arts instructor on staff will mean that we can give the community more programming which is always our aim.”