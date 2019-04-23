Funding renewed for Segue Career Options

Segue Career Options in Winkler was presented with funding for 2019 by Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen on April 12.

The organization received $101,000 for employment opportunities for individuals who have barriers to employment.

“Eligibility means often times individuals are receiving benefits under EIA or EI,” Friesen said.

Friesen said the work that goes into identifying people and connecting them with jobs is good for the economy and the individual.

“Without this kind of program there isn’t that kind of expertise that helps get people from where they are to where they want to be,” he said. “As a government we understand how important these programs are.”

Friesen said the fund are intended to help 40 individuals, adding that he knows the value of this in the area.

“It’s a program that works and has been demonstrated to work,” he said. “We are more and more a very large area and it’s important that individuals don’t fall through the cracks.”

Segue Program Director Sheila Suderman said they met their goals last year.

“We know that there were some challenges getting people in early in the year,” she said. “Towards the end we did meet our 40 person threshold which was great.”