Friesen wants to make life better for Canadians

New Democratic Party candidate Cindy Friesen wants to be the voice for the people in Portage-Lisgar.

Friesen and her husband Ken have four children and six grandchildren and currently live in Winnipeg. She is also the primary caregiver for her mother-in-law and father-in-law.

She has dedicated her career to making workplaces safer and fairer for everyone.

As the vice-president of CUPE Local 342 since 2006, she educated workers on their rights, overseeing collective bargaining, grievances, arbitration, and anti-harassment work.

From 2009 to 2018, Friesen served as the vice-president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, where she represented the voices of 10 smaller unions.

“We were very involved in Labour Liaison meeting with the NDP government meeting quarterly at the legislative building collectively fighting for the rights of the people,” she says.

Since 2004, she has volunteered as the Labour Christmas Tree coordinator, providing low-income children with much-needed coats, gloves and hats. “We work with 14 schools and we help 100 children each year.”

Along with that work, Friesen says she has seen too many families left out in the cold, while Liberal and Conservative governments cozy up to rich corporations. “That’s why I’m standing up to make life better for regular working Canadians.”

As an active member of the NDP for the last ten years, she says she wants to stand in the gap for those who need to be heard. “We support the working class and listen to what the people need and not the businesses.”

While Friesen is from Winnipeg, her husband’s family has an agricultural background, and she feels very strongly about supporting the producers of the region. She wants to encourage people of the riding to eat local and support local food growers.

Offering practical solutions, Friesen wants to connect the people across Portage-Lisgar to the world through better cell phone coverage, and also wants to make life more affordable for everyday people. “It’s time to build an economy that works better for more people.”

As a caregiver, Friesen also has a deep concern for health care across the region.

She feels she would be the best representative for the people of the riding. “I have a passion to stand up to be that voice for our communities in Manitoba. I fight for what is right.”

Friesen is running against incumbent Candice Bergen from the Conservative Party, Aaron Archer from the People’s Party of Canada, Beverley Eert of the Green Party, Jerome Dondo of the Christian Heritage Party and Ken Werbiski of the Liberal Party.

The election takes place Oct. 21.