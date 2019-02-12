Friesen sisters compete at Scotties

Brooke Friesen and her sister Holly have been putting on lots of miles during the 2018-19 curling season.

The sister duo, who live in Winkler, are members of Team Rebecca Lamb out of the Stonewall Curling Club.

Team Lamb competed at the 2019 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the Gimli Recreation Centre in Gimli, which ran Jan. 23 to 27.

Brooke, 22, explained that she is no stranger to Lamb as they curled against each other for many years as junior curlers.

“I am super excited. It’s always been my dream to curl at the Scotties,” Brooke said the day prior to the Scotties on Jan. 22. “At the end of last season I didn’t think I was going to have a team, but thanks to Rebecca I was able to join her and compete in my first Scotties.”

When asked about playing with Brooke, 20-year-old Holly said that she and her sister get along really well.

“It’s actually brought us closer together as sisters and no complaints,” Holly said.

Holly explained that there is plenty of good chemistry on Team Lamb this season.

“She’s very good under pressure and stays calm out on the ice, even if we’re not playing so well,” Holly said when she described Lamb. “She is just very encouraging and it just helps to keep everyone’s spirits up and get us back into the game and focused.”

At the 2019 Manitoba Scotties, the curling foursome earned one victory and were defeated in six draws during the event.

Lamb, who lives in Gimli, said her team had a tough start at the Scotties as they competed against some of the strongest teams in the province.

“We didn’t have our best game against them, but it’s something to kind of strive for,” Lamb added on Jan. 25.