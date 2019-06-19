Forwards fill 2019 draft class for Winkler Flyers

The Winkler Flyers added eight new prospects at the 2019 Manitoba Junior Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Brody Beauchemin

Round 1, Third Overall, F. Hometown: Ile Des Chenes.

A highly skilled centre from the Provincial Champion Eastman Selects AAA Bantam team. Brody has excellent vision and playmaking abilities but can also finish. He drives offence, is competitive and possesses a high hockey IQ. His game will remind Winkler fans of past Flyer great Jeff McGill.

Nicholas McKee

Round 2, 14th Overall, F. Hometown: Treherne.

A center from the Provincial Finalist Pembina Valley Hawks Bantam team where he was also an alternate captain. Nick is a very skilled forward with a high compete level. He skates well and likes to get into the dirty areas to create offense. He makes smart plays in small spaces and has an accurate shot with a quick release.

Michael Cicek

Roud 3, 25th Overall, F. Hometown: Winnipeg.

A big, rangy centerman from the Bantam 1 East City Champion Winnipeg Monarchs. Michael is a player that controls the play down low on the cycle or can beat you off the rush. Has a heavy shot with a good release. A very offensively gifted player but is also committed to playing a 200 foot game.

Zachary Nicholas

Round 3, 31st Overall. F. Hometown: Winnipeg

Played for the Bantam 1 East City Champion Winnipeg Monarchs. Zach can play both forward and defence at a very high level. He has a good overall skillset and uses his big frame to his advantage to protect the puck. With his diversity, he plays an excellent 200 foot game; reliable in both ends of the ice.

Dobie Unrau

Round 4, 36th Overall, D. Hometown: East St. Paul

Dobie played for the Bantam 1 Winnipeg Sharks who were city finalists last year. He has elite skating abilities that allow him to get to loose pucks quickly on the retrieval and control gap spacing in the neutral zone. He plays the game with his head up, makes a good first pass and can generate offense from the back end.

Liam Russell

Round 5, 47th Overall, F. Hometown: West St. Paul

Liam played for the Bantam 1 Winnipeg Hawks last season where he was the team captain. He is a throw back winger that is very strong and likes to get in on the forecheck and physically dominate his opposition. Possesses very good offensive abilities as evidence by his team lead in goals last season. Has a very heavy, accurate shot and can battle through traffic to generate offense.

Jesiah Bennett

Round 6, 57th Overall, F. Hometown: Winnipeg

An offensively dynamic player from the RHA Bantam Prep program. Jesiah has game changing speed and skill and uses it effectively. He’s a player that pushes the pace, driving defense back but also has shown a penchant for taking pucks hard to the net.

Joshua Fast

Round 6, 61st Overall, F. Hometown: East St. Paul

Josh is a forward that played for the Churchill Academy Bulldogs last season in the Winnipeg High School Hockey League. Josh is a very good skater, with quickness and agility that allows him manage the puck in tight areas. A very competitive player and has a sneaky quick shot which he uses in tight or on the rush.