Forty-fifth season of Morden arts festival kicks off with strings

The forty-fifth season of Morden’s Festival of the Arts begins later this month with the strings discipline ushering in the event.

The festival provides a venue for student performance and adjudication in various disciplines including strings, sacred, piano, vocal/choral, and French and English speech arts. This year has 566 total entries, with 149 specifically participating in strings, which is up considerably from last year.

The festival season begins with strings March 15-17 at the Morden Church of God – 141 6th Street – and the session times are as follows:

March 15 – 7 p.m.

March 16 – 9 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

March 17 – 9 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The weekend will have Andrea Bell adjudicate beginners to Grade 10 performing solos and duets on the violin or cello.

All festival sessions are open to the public with a small admission fee of $2 per session for adults while children get in for free. $20 donations get two free passes to all festival sessions including the grand finale, the Highlights Concert.

The festival program, available for purchase for $5, contains all the details of the various sessions and is available in Morden at Pharmasave, South Central Regional Library and at all festival venues.

About Andrea Bell

Born in Winnipeg, Andrea Bell holds a Bachelor Degrees in Music and Education from the University of Manitoba and a Masters Degree in Cello Performance from the University of British Columbia and is the founding member and cellist of the Rembrandt String Quartet. A passionate music educator, Bell is the Director of the String Orchestra Program at Westgate Mennonite Collegiate. She maintains a large and vibrant private cello studio and is the Director of the “Mini-Rosie” program at the Rosamunde Summer Music Academy. Bell has taught cello, conducted youth and adult amateur orchestras and adjudicated music festivals across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and in Perth, Australia. She is in her second season as conductor of the Winnipeg Mennonite Community Orchestra and is in her 22nd season as the conductor of the Winnipeg Youth Concert Orchestra.