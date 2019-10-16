Former first round pick reassigned to Winkler

The Spokane Chiefs (WHL) have reassigned 16 year old forward Grady Lane (03) to the Winkler Flyers. The Virden, Manitoba native was taken 1st Overall in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Bantam Draft by the Flyers in 2018.

“Grady is a gritty, rugged winger with good size. He plays an up tempo, in your face style and his relentless work ethic and high skill level will be a welcome addition to our club,” said Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson.

After missing the start of the 2018-2019 season due to injury, the 6’2”, 190lbs forward recorded 12 points (5 Goals – 7 Assists) and 67 penalty minutes in 32 regular season games played with the Southwest Cougars of the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League. He then added seven points (1 Goal – 6 Assists) in seven playoff games with the Cougars.

Lane suited up for one game with the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs already this season.