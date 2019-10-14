Flyers trade captain for Morden native

The Winkler Flyers have made a blockbuster trade with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines, acquiring 20 year old defenseman Garrett Szeremley (99) in exchange for 20 year old forward Brody Moffatt (99).

Moffatt was in his fourth year with the Flyers and was named the Team Captain this season. He played a total of 154 games in an Orange and Black uniform, accounting for 65 points (27 Goals – 38 Assists) during the regular season and playoffs. Brody was a heart and soul member of the Flyers and his contributions on the ice, in the dressing room and in the community will be greatly missed.

“This was an extremely tough trade to make as Brody is a great person and gave a lot to this organization over the past number of years. We wish him nothing but the best but in order to get the player we acquired we had to give up something of quality. This is just the unfortunate part of the business,” said Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson.

Szeremley will be a huge addition to the Flyers’ blueline, standing 6’2”, and weighing in at 201lbs. Prior to this season, the Morden, Manitoba native played 88 games with the Weyburn Red Wings (SJHL) where he accounted for 23 points (3 Goals – 20 Assists) and 180 penalty minutes. He started the 2019-2020 season with the Minnesota Magicians (NAHL) where he recorded two points (1 Goal – 1 Assist) and 10 minutes in penalties.

He is a gritty, tough, all around defenseman who will go a long way in solidifying the Flyers already talented blueline.

“Garrett is a player that we are very excited about,” said Jeanson.

“We feel that his skill set is exactly what we need on the back end and we feel very excited about what our defense will look like with him there,” added Jeanson.