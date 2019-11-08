Flyers to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Winkler Flyers will not only take on the visiting Dauphin Kings but they will also join the fight against cancer. Together with the Winkler Auto Dealers, the Winkler Flyers will be hosting a Hockey Fights Cancer night in support of the Canadian Cancer Society and Katie Cares.

That night fans will have the opportunity to support the Canadian Cancer Society with the purchase of “I Fight For” cards which will be displayed in the arena lobby throughout the course of the game. The Flyers will also be wearing special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys during warmup which will be auctioned off after the game. The proceeds from the jerseys will go to Katie Cares.

Prior to the game, the Flyers will also pay tribute to the late Greg Ens who lost his battle with cancer this past spring. Greg served the Flyers in many capacities over the years and was a great supporter of the game of hockey as well as Katie Cares.