Flyers’ Svenson earns WHL call up

Winkler Flyers forward Justin Svenson (01) has been called up to the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos. The Ile-des-Chenes native leads the Flyers with 18 points (4 Goals – 14 Assists) in 15 games played so far this season and sits seventh in the MJHL points race.

Svenson was a 48th overall pick of the Red Deer Rebels (WHL) in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. His WHL rights were recently acquired by the Broncos from the Winnipeg Ice.

“Justin Svenson is an awesome kid and a month ago he was spinning his wheels and didn’t know if he wanted to play hockey and we found a way to get him here to Winkler,” said Flyers Head Coach Kelvin Cech.

“He helped us on that big streak and he really came in and helped our team find some swagger and is a really important piece of the puzzle here,” added Cech.

“And on the other side, I’m really happy for him. He started in the Western Hockey League and is going to go and give it another shot and I hope he gets in and does well and we don’t see him back here in Winkler, but I obviously do hope we see him back in Winkler so we will see what happens.”