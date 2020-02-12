Flyers run into hot goalie in loss to Blues

The Winkler Flyers fell 3-2 to the Blues in Winnipeg on Tuesday night, losing their third straight game on the road. Despite outshooting the Blues 47-16, the Flyers ran into a hot goaltender and came out on the wrong end of an entertaining game in the provincial capital.

Taking on the Blues for the final time during the regular season, the Orange and Black were quick out of the gate and out chanced the Blues by a wide margin for most of the night. After a scoreless first period, the Blues scored twice in the second period and led 2-0 after 40 minutes despite Winkler leading 28-12 on the shot clock.

Early in the third period, Griffin Leonard and Drake Burgin assisted on a Jaden Townsend tally to cut Winnipeg’s lead in half. Winnipeg regained their two goal lead before the midway point of the third period and the Flyers found themselves down 3-1 despite out playing and out shooting their opponent throughout most of the game.

Then with under six minutes to play in regulation, Drake Burgin scored his tenth of the season, unfortunately for Winkler, that is a close as they would get as Winnipeg would hang on for the 3-2 win.

Dylan Meilun took the loss in goal for Winkler as the Flyers outshot the Blues 47-12. The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power-play and 0-for-1 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (34-14-5) will be back at it again tonight when they take on the Portage Terriers and Stride Place in Portage. The third place Flyers trail the second place Terriers by just one point in league standings.

-Matt Friesen