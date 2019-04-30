Flyers plan 40th anniversary golf tourney

The Winkler Flyers Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club announced they will be hosting a golf tournament on Friday, June 14 at the Winkler Centennial Golf Club presented by Sun Valley Tire and Arty’s Air Service.

The Flyers will be entering their 40th Anniversary season this upcoming season.

“Our players and staff have been deeply involved in the community and see this tournament as an opportunity to interact and communicate with members of the community away from the competitive environment of the arena,” they said in a press release. “The Flyers Golf Tournament is a great way to enjoy a fun filled day of golf, while supporting a long time community organization at the same time.”

“The tournament is a four person, best ball format.”

For costs, to become a hole sponsor, or to enter a foursome, contact the Winkler Flyers.

The event takes place June 14 with registration at noon and shot gun start at 1 p.m.

Many current and former Flyers will be in attendance.