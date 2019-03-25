Flyers look for new head coach

The Winkler Flyers Junior Hockey Club has announced they will not be renewing the contract of Head Coach Steve Mullin for the 2019-2020 season. This past season was Mullin’s first year as Head Coach of the Orange and Black after serving as Assistant Coach for six of the seven years prior.

“After missing out on the MJHL playoffs for the first time since the 1980-1981 season, we feel that a change in direction and leadership is needed,” said Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson.

“We have a lot of good young talented players returning next season and a number of good prospects ready to take the next step and we feel we need a fresh voice on the bench and in the dressing room to get our group to the next level.”