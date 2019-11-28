Flyers host Hockey Fights Cancer

The Winkler Flyers and Dauphin Kings took part in Hockey Fights Cancer on Nov. 24.

Together with the Winkler Auto Dealers, the Flyers hosted the event to support the Canadian Cancer Society and Katie Cares.

There was free admission to the game, but fans were able to purchase “I Fight For” cards which were on display in the arena lobby during the game.

The Flyers wore special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys during warmup which were auctioned off to raise funds for Katie Cares.

The Flyers also paid tribute to Greg Ens who lost his battle with cancer in spring of this year. He served the Flyers in many capacities and was a supporter of the game of hockey and Katie Cares.