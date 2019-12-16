Flyers fall to Wolverines to cap off busy weekend

The Waywayseecappo Wolverines scored five unanswered goals in the second and third periods on Sunday night, handing the Winkler Flyers a 6-3 loss on the road. After a good opening 20 minutes, the Flyers seemed to run out of gas in their third game in a span of three days.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Flyers were hoping to carry some momentum from two convincing home ice victories over the Dauphin Kings on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for Oct. 12, but was rescheduled due to an early season snowstorm, turning this weekend into a rare three games in three days situation.

The Flyers had lots of jump in the first period and opened the scoring just before the four minute mark when Cameron Critch sprung captain Jaden Townsend on a breakaway. The Roblin native’s tenth of the season gave Winkler an early 1-0 lead. A few minutes after Wayway had tied the game, Jayden McCarthy scored his team leading 20th goal of the year on the power-play to put Winkler back in front 2-1 with 4:05 left on the clock. Drake Burgin drew the lone assist.

Unfortunately for Winkler, the Wolverines pushed back hard in the second and tied the game up heading into the final period. The home side then moved in front for good with three more goals in the opening five minutes of the third, including two on the power-play.

Dylan Meilun took the loss for Winkler as the Wolverines outshot the Flyers 29-23. Winkler went 1-for-6 on the power-play and 2-for-4 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (19-9-4), remain in fifth place in the MJHL Standings, four points back of the Wolverines with five games in hand. Winkler will travel to Portage on Wednesday night for their final road game of 2019. Puck drop at Stride Place is 7:30 p.m. The Flyers are 0-2 against the Terriers this season, losing both decisions by a single goal.