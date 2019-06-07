Flyers announce protected players

The Winkler Flyers announced goaltender Reid Dyck and Defenseman Kaden Dyck (both born in 2004) as their two Auto-Protects ahead of this June’s Manitoba Junior Hockey League Bantam Draft. The two Winkler products played this past season with the Pembina Valley Hawks AAA Bantam team.

Reid Dyck

The 6’3”, 198lbs Goaltender had a 15-13-3 record last season with the Hawks and sported a 3.54 GAA and .917 save percentage.

He is regarded by many scouts as one of the top goaltending prospects in this years Bantam Draft class and was drafted in the 3rd Round of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft by the Swift Current Broncos.

He is a very athletic goaltender that moves well and plays angles effectively. Has good hand-eye skills and can also play the puck. He is the son of former Flyers’ Goaltender Gerald Dyck who played for the Orange and Black in the late 1980’s.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play for the Flyers some day,” Dyck said.

Kaden Dyck

Kaden Dyck – The 6’3”, 175lbs Defenseman recorded 29 points (5 Goals – 24 Assists) on the Hawks blueline last season and added 66 penalty minutes.

He is a tall, physically imposing defender who skates well both in straight lines and laterally. He understands his position, has a physical edge to his game and can also contribute offensively.

Kaden was also an 8th Round pick of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

“It’s always been a goal of mine growing up to some day play for the Flyers and I’m very much looking forward to the opportunity,” Dyck said. “(I’m) very excited for the future.”

Each team in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League is allowed two Auto-Protected players before the 2019 MJHL Bantam Draft which will take place June 9 in Winnipeg.