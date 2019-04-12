Flyers announce new goaltending coach

The Winkler Flyers announced Tim Morison as their new Goaltending Coach for the 2019-2020 season. Tim played two years in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League before moving on to the MMJHL. After his playing days were over Tim worked with Goalie coach Rick St. Croix for ten years before establishing TMGoaltending, an elite goaltending school.

“Tim has excelled as a coach working with goalies all over rural Manitoba,” the Flyers said in a press release. “Tim has been part of many championship teams while coaching with the Pembina Valley Hawks and Winnipeg Hawks organizations.”

He has been an assistant/goalie coach where his team has won multiple AAA Bantam/Midget championship titles including a silver and bronze at the Western Canadian Championships.

The Flyers said Tim has produced top notch goalies who have received scholarships and top goalie awards. This past year Tim had one of his students sign his first NHL contract and another was drafted in the sixth round, an accomplishment he is very proud to be a part of. Tim has been recognized as a finalist for the Coaching Manitoba Excellence award on multiple occasions.

A staple in Tim’s training is advanced video technology. Tim’s unique, progressive, repetition based training regimen equips students with the fundamental skill set needed to be successful.