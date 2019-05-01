Flyers announce new coach

The Winkler Flyers announced the hiring of Kelvin Cech as their new Head Coach for the 2019-2020 season.

Cech has spent the past three years as the Assistant Coach of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds (USports), working along side former professional hockey player and current UBC Head Coach Sven Butenschon at the top level of University Sports in Canada.

He said he found out about the position through a friend and decided to look into it.

“To start with I just wanted to go through the process,” he said. “I’m very happy here at UBC. I’ve been here three years, and it’s an awesome job.”

However, Cech said he was excited to interview with Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson and the board of directors. “We just really hit it off,” he said.

Cech is a 36 year old who is originally from Edmonton, Alberta and played two seasons with the Concordia University of Alberta (ACAC) in the early 2000’s. His relationships with many NCAA Division I programs and Western Hockey League (WHL) teams will also be a great asset to the Winkler Flyers organization according to the Flyers who say, his defensively responsible, relentless and upbeat offensive style of coaching should also translate into an entertaining and successful product on the ice.

Cech said he believes in empowering the players.

“I like the guys to go on the ice and feel like they’re really in charge of what they’re doing and take ownership of their own style of play,” he said. “Sometimes that leads to mistakes and you’ve got to be fine with that.”

Cech said in this day and age you have to be okay with a little bit of failure.

“Obviously if things happen over and over again, it’s our job as coaches to help fix that, help make the players better,” he said.

Cech makes no secret of the kind of team he wants the Flyers to be.

“We want a real dynamic team,” he said. “We want a lot of skill, we want a lot of speed… like everybody. Every coach in the league is going to tell you the same thing at this point.”

Cech is looking forward to the 60 game season (U-sports has 28 games) which he says gives teams and players a chance to experiment and become better.

“My style is really just to push the guys and get the most out of them, empower them to take ownership of their own development and be responsible for getting themselves to the next level,” he said.

Cech said he’s excited about the chance to coach in a smaller centre, especially with a team that enjoys great support from fans and the community.

“That’s the dream,” he said. “Junior hockey in a small town… that’s where it’s at.”

Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson said Cech is the right man for the job.

“Kelvin is ready to take the next step and take on a Head Coach position,” he said. “I feel Kelvin will bring a lot of fresh new ideas to the organization and will connect very well with this new generation of player.”