Flyers and local first responders support Christmas cheer board

The Winkler Flyers partnered up with the Winkler Fire Department as well as other first responders Sunday to help raise money and generate food donations for the Winkler and District Christmas Cheer Board.

The first responders downed the Flyers 14-9 at the Winkler Rec Complex. A large amount of food was donated during the event and nearly $1,100 was raised for the cheer board.

Winkler and District Christmas Cheer Board is an organization that helps out the less fortunate in Winkler by providing food hampers and gifts during the holiday season.