Flyers and GM part ways

Long time Winkler Flyers General Manager Ken Pearson is no longer with the organization after he and the Flyers parted ways.

A Feb. 19 press release from the club said the separation was mutual. “We would like to thank Ken for all his efforts over the past eight years and wish him all the best in the future,” Flyers President Warren Dyck said.

Pearson had served as the club’s head coach and general manager since the start of the 2011/12 season before moving into the General Manager’s role exclusively this season.

He took a club that finished ninth in 2014 with 44 points to ever improving seasons, fourth in 2015, third in 2016 and second in 2017. The team dropped to fifth in 2018, but this year has struggled in their worst season in five years.

This year the Flyers will finish outside the playoff picture in ninth place.

Jeff Jeanson has been named the interim general manager and he said he’s excited about it.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “We are going to be reevaluating the entire organization from top to bottom and have no doubt that we will be able to get things back on track.”