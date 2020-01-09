Flyers add blueline depth; announce Grimwood as assistant coach

The Winkler Flyers have shored up their defense ahead of Friday’s MJHL Trade Dealine with the acquisition of Kaeden Tenkoppel (00) and Connor Gallagher (01). The club has also announced that Geoff Grimwood will be coming on board as an Assistant Coach.

Tenkoppel is a 5-foot-10, 165 lbs defenseman from Edmonton, Alta., and was acquired from the Lloydminster Bobcats of the Alberta Junior Hockey League for future considerations.

“Tenkoppel is an excellent skater and plays a solid game in all three zones,” says Flyers’ head scout Mike McAulay. “He is committed to the game of hockey and his overall skill level, compete and work ethic will be a valued addition to the Flyers’ blue line.”

The 19-year-old has recorded nine points (1G, 8A) in 33 games played with the Bobcats this season.

Gallagher is a 6-foot-1, 201 lbs defenseman from Detroit, Mich., and started the season with the Victory Honda Midget program in Michigan. He recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) in 40 games played this season. The 18 year old made his Flyers’ debut in Tuesday’s win over the Winnipeg Blues.

The club has also announced that Geoff Grimwood has come on board as an assistant coach. Grimwood started the season as the head coach and general manager of the Swan Valley Stampeders. He has previous coaching experience in the BCHL, SJHL and WHL. Grimwood joins current head coach Kelvin Cech and assistant coach Jamie Corbett on the Flyers’ staff.